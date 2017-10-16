Male “chasing” people prompts warning

The male is not thought to be a danger to anyone, RCMP say.

RCMP have issued a warning to residents after a man was reported chasing people in the past two weeks.

According to a news release issued Monday afternoon, in the last 10 days RCMP have responded to two complaints of a male chasing two people in the area between Motel 99 and the Shell gas station.

RCMP note there was no attempt as assault or abduction in either case, and the male “followed” the person for a short distance before changing direction.

The person is described as Caucasian, six feet tall and dressed in all black.

”At this time the Grand Forks RCMP have no information suggesting the male is a danger to anyone, but would like to advise the public of the suspicious behavior,” the release notes. The person has yet to be identified, but RCMP also note information from witnesses suggests the person has “mental health issues.”

Anyone who can provide information or assistance in identifying the person is asked to call 250-442-8288.