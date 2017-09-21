Highway 3 closed for roll-over accident

Drive BC is advising drivers that the road is expected to open at 3:30 p.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions after a single-vehicle roll-over accident this morning.

Drive BC is advising an expected opening time of 3:30 p.m. for the highway, and flaggers on scene are advising long wait times. Traffic is backed up for kilometres and dozens of cars are stopped. The accident is located between Grand Forks and Eholt, according to the Drive BC map.

The Grand Forks Fire/Rescue confirmed they, along with BC Ambulance and RCMP responded to “a single vehicle rollover.” Assistant fire chief Kevin McKinnon declined to provide more details citing a potential RCMP investigation. McKinnon could not confirm if there were any injuries or fatalities.