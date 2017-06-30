Heinrich to act as CAO for additional 90 days

The City’s interim CAO will stay on for another 90 days.

Interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Diane Heinrich will be staying on for another 90 days in that role, according to a statement made at Monday night’s regular council meeting.

Heinrich said in response to a question from the Gazette that council decided in camera on June 19 to extend her interim period.

“At the June 19 in camera [meeting] there was a resolution that council considered that we have extended my interim for an additional 90 days,” Heinrich said. “In that time period we will likely be looking at a possible contract for council’s consideration.”

That information was released from in camera, Heinrich also noted.

Heinrich assumed the role of CAO for an evaluation period following the resignation of former CAO Doug Allin on March 24. At that time it was noted that Heinrich would be evaluated in the role for 90 days.