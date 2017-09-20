Grand Forks council heads to UBCM

The City of Grand Forks council and some staff will be heading off to Vancouver this week for the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities conference Sept. 25-29.

The annual gathering brings local governments together to discuss the issues, learn from each other and meet with provincial government officials for a busy week-long conference. This year’s theme is Roots to Results.

Municipalities are given the chance to bring resolutions forward to the table for discussion and endorsement by the UBCM membership through a vote. Grand Forks will be bringing two resolutions to the table, one each by Couns. Christine Thompson and Bev Tripp.

Tripp’s resolution is dealing with the placement of microcell transmitters and establishing safe distances from schools, homes and hospitals.

Thompson’s resolution is asking the UBCM to endorse the abolition of daylight savings time.

Council has two confirmed meetings with ministers; those are the Honourable Selina Robinson of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing and the Honourable Judy Darcy of the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions. Council is also scheduled for a third, as yet unconfirmed meeting.

Couns. Thompson, Tripp, Julia Butler, Chris Hammett and Colleen Ross will be attending. Coun. Neil Krog will not be attending, and neither will Mayor Frank Konrad. Thompson is scheduled to act as interim mayor for this period as per the council schedule adopted at the beginning of the calendar year, and will be doing so at UBCM, said interim Chief Administrative Oficer Diane Heinrich. Heinrich will also be attending for staff.