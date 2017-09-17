Flakes expected on Paulson Pass this week

We may be getting a taste of winter sooner rather than later.

Fall hasn’t yet arrived, but Environment Canada is warning drivers that we might get a taste of winter overnight and early this week.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Paulson Summit through to the Kootenay Pass, advising drivers that a cold front is expected to arrive on the Coquihalla and Rogers Passes Sunday and Monday, moving to the Kootenay Pass by Tuesday.

“Don’t be surprised if you see a few flakes over mountain top elevations in the next few days, which may have little impact on travellers other than a change in the view,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada notes that at most a few centimetres will fall, and the snow is not expected to stick as road temperatures are still quite warm.

Drivers are being advised to prepare for winter driving conditions as “first snows of the season are usually slushy but can affect roadways.”

Drivers are reminded that road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.