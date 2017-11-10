Council votes to continue bylaw service

The discussion took place at the Oct. 16 meeting of council.

The City of Grand Forks council voted in favour of extending bylaw service another year, but the proposal was not without pushback.

Council considered a motion at the Oct. 16 regular council meeting to approve an extension of the bylaw service for the remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

According to the recommendation presented to council, “The 2018 budget will reflect the contnuation of the bylway services position until Oct. 30, 2018.”

The memo presented to council by staff notes that since the city contracted a bylaw officer in July 2016 feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

In 2017, the bylaw officer removed 42 camps; acted on 10 unsightly premises and is working on five more; resolved 169 watering restriction violations and issued many notices against feeding the deer. The position of bylaw officer is currently held by Bud Alcock.

The memo also notes that with recent changes to the Parks Amendment Access bylaw, which restrictions access to certain areas at certain times, “a relatively aggressive enforcement regime will be required.”

“The request for this extension, though, is primarily due to the transient and homeless problem which has gripped Grand Forks. With proposed changes coming to our park camping rules, we believe the problem should soon be minimized,” the memo notes.

Council adopted the parks access bylaw at the Oct. 30 meeting, which prohibits the presence of tents in public parks between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Dave Bruce, who presented the memo to council as head of the Building Inspection and Bylaw Services department, noted that during the winter he would typically deal with bylaw issues; however this year’s huge increase in building activity warrants the extension of the bylaw service though the winter.

Prior to the hiring of the bylaw officer in July 2016 there was no consistent bylaw enforcement, Bruce noted during discussion.

Couns. Bev Tripp and Julia Butler both spoke against the motion, believing the city should look at other alternatives and did not need to spend the money.

Butler in particular said there were other considerations for how to cut corners in the budget.

“If this is full time are we running the risk of a union position with higher wages?” Butler questioned. She also suggested staff look at cost sharing measures with other municipalities.

“That way we might be able to save a few pennies while still covering the services,” she said.

The budgetted cost of contracted bylaw enforcement in 2017 is $73,600.

Tripp floated the idea of bringing Alcock back in the spring when bylaw services, especially dealing with the issues of homeless camps, kick back up for the summer months.

However, other councillors were in favour of continuing bylaw services, noting the positive impact it had had on other city services, including the City Park Campground.

“To possibly risk losing him or having him come back at a later date as suggested, would be a very bad move,” Grand Forks mayor Frank Konrad said.

“The discussion is focusing on homeless camps, but there are other bylaws our bylaw officer deals with … and they don’t go away,” Thompson said, noting issues like parking, deer, and business licences.

The motion carried, with Butler and Tripp voting against the motion.

Previous story
Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Just Posted

Chamber requests 2018 fee for service

The request was heavily debated by council, amidst chamber controversy in recent months.

Recovery operation, snow conditions in effect

Snow hit the Boundary hard overnight on Thursday.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

Most Read

  • Council votes to continue bylaw service

    The discussion took place at the Oct. 16 meeting of council.