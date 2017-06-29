Congestion expected on Second Street as crews repair water main leak

The city is conducting work on the water main leak at the intersection of Highway 3 and Second Street this morning.

Argosy Construction is working on Central Avenue, repairing a leaking water valve in the intersection. Over the pats weeks, the leak has drawn the attention of residents questioning the consistently wet road in the area. The City had previously informed residents that the repair was going to be fixed; however spring flooding caused a high water table in the area and the water table needed to fall below the water main before work could begin.

“Flaggers are on site conducting traffic while the repairs take place,” according to a notice distributed by the city.

Deputy Manager of Operations Cavan Gates confirmed the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has bee involved, and “some delays or congestion” may be expected. Water is currently off in areas of the downtown, and about a dozen downtown businesses are affected. Those businesses were given notice, Gates said; a notice given to the Gazette said a temporary water shut down was to be expected “at some point” in the day.

“Work is scheduled to be complete by tomorrow,” Gates said via email.