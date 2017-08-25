Community celebrates Ken Gresley-Jones

Proud friends, family and members of the Christina Lake and firefighting communities gathered on Saturday to mark the retirement of former Christina Lake Fire Chief Ken Gresley-Jones and wish him well in his retirement from the department.

Gresley-Jones, who has been firefighting for 39 years, started firefighting in Christina Lake in 1981. He was promoted to chief in 1990, and oversaw the transition to a professional fire service for the lake.

Area C/Christina Lake director Grace McGregor was on hand on Saturday to wish him well, as were other RDKB staff who worked closely with Gresley-Jones during his tenure as chief. Donna Wilchynski, Christina Lake community coordinator, organized the event to celebrate his considerable tenure as a firefighter, putting together such touches as a guest book, fire truck head table, and a slide show of fire fighting photos from over the years. Grand Forks Fire/Rescue chief Dale Heriot and Midway Volunteer Fire Department chief Walt Osellame also attended to celebrate their colleague’s career.

McGregor, Wilchynski, RDKB Chief Administrative Officer John McLean and current Christina Lake fire chief Martin Christman offered their memories, thanks and appreciations for Gresley-Jones’ career as fire chief.

Under his department’s watch, no fire fighter was ever injured and many, many more were wished “happy birthday you old goat,” on their special day over the department’s radio.

The dozens in attendance also gave his wife Jill a standing ovation for the hard and thankless job of being a firefighter’s wife.