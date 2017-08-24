City staff down for the count

Gazette reader Herb Noseworthy captured this shot last week of city staff laying down on the job…but still getting things done! Staff are working to prepare the pickleball courts for this Saturday’s tournament, which in this case involved getting down on their hands and knees to repair a crack in the surface. The court will also be repainted before the weekend tournament.
