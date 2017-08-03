City removes trees in front of library

The Grand Forks and District Public Library will soon be sporting a new look outside its front doors – and it will not include leafy trees.

After numerous resident complaints, City of Grand Forks deputy manager of operations Cavan Gates said the city made the move to remove two trees in front of the library and replace the garden with a xeriscape garden similar to the one found in front of City Hall.

The trees were removed this week, and Gates said city staff would be working on the xeriscape garden in the coming days.

Gates said the complaints about the trees were mostly to do with the leaves and the crab apples, and that the city made the decision in conjunction with the library.

Library director Cari Lynn Gawletz said the trees were problematic and posed a hazard nearly year-round. In addition, Gawletz said the garden required a wasteful amount of water.

Gawletz added that she and the library board are happy with the decision to remove the trees. Gates said the city had discussions around replacing trees in the downtown area on a “2:1” ratio.