Chamber appoints interim president

Former BCRCC president Dean Engen (right) with previous president Alan Cooper and former executive director Kathy Wright in March, shortly after Engen became chamber president. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

The Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce has had a change in leadership following nearly two months of tumultuous debate over the chamber’s source of funding.

This latest move came just months after an annual general meeting at which it elected a new president.

According to a press release distributed to the Gazette on Sunday, the organization has appointed Cathy Korolek the interim president of the chamber following the “sudden resignation” of former president Dean Engen.

“We wish him all the best. We have appointed Cathy Korolek as our interim president until the next [annual general meeting.],” reads the release emailed by executive director Kendra Begg. Begg took on the role of executive director last month after the resignation of Kathy Wright, who had held the role for the previous two years.

Engen was made president of the organization in March at an annual general meeting. That meeting caused city council to debate pulling their funding to the chamber — a $20,000 per year fee for service agreement — over concerns that the AGM was not in compliance with the chamber’s bylaws.

This objection rested on two sections of the bylaw: that members must be in good standing for 30 days prior to the AGM to vote; and that members must be in good standing for 90 days prior to the election to run for a board position. According to debate in council chambers, the city received at least one written complaint about alleged board non-compliance with those sections of the bylaw.

After several heated meetings over the last two months, council voted 4-3 to go forward with the funding. A second vote unanimously reduced the funding to $15,000 per year.

In an interview on Tuesday morning, Engen said he had not handed in his resignation.

“Yeah, I did not resign. There are a bunch of things that need to be handled, that should be handled differently. I’ve never written a resignation, there are things that need to happen.

“There are too many things that need to be resolved before I can. They haven’t done it, it takes 30 days, they have not done any of the policies or procedures and in no way did I put my resignation. There has been a consideration, but there are too many things that have to change before I can resign,” he said.

He declined further comment on the issue at this time.

During debate on the decision to fund the chamber, Coun. Julia Butler alleged based on a recording made at a Downtown Business Association that the reluctance to fund the chamber this year was “personal” based on who was elected to the board. At least two councillors, Couns. Chris Hammett and Christine Thompson, denied there were any personal reasons for questioning the chamber’s funding and said it rested entirely on the legality of the annual general meeting.

“We are continuing to move forward and support the entire Boundary Country with Economic Development, business sustainability, and tourism,” said the release. “Cathy has been a longstanding member of the Boundary Country and feel she is the right person to lead our organization.”