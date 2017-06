Midway RCMP are asking residents to avoid picking up hitchhikers as they look for a 27-year-old male

Midway RCMP are advising residents to avoid picking up any hitchhikers in the West Boundary in the areas of Beaverdell, Rock Creek, Highway 33 and Christian Valley Road.

RCMP are actively searching for an approximately 27 year old male, 6’3” and 221 pounds, wearing “heavy black pants and work boots.” Anyone seeing a man with this description is asked to call 911 immediately. RCMP have not yet issued details on why they are searching for this man.

More information to follow.