Have a burger for Multiple Sclerosis

On Thursday the Grand Forks A&W will be teaming up with the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada to participate in Burgers to Beat MS Day.

Burgers to Beat MS began in a single restaurant in Saskatchewan in 2008 and has grown into the MS Society’s largest cause-based partnership.

Over the past eight years A&W employees and customers have raised and donated over $9 million in the fight to end MS. Every year since the beginning of Burgers to Beat MS, 100 per cent of the proceeds from register round-ups, cut-outs and other donations, as well as $2 from each Teen Burger sold on Burgers to Beat MS Day have funded Canadian MS research and provide services for people in Canada who live with the disease.

Canada has the highest incidence of multiple sclerosis in the world. In British Columbia alone there are over 12,000 people with this debilitating disease that affects the central nervous system. Every day three more people in Canada are diagnosed with MS. Money raised by A&W each year helps the MS Society of Canada fund research in the fight to end MS.

With that in mind, Patti Bevilacqua, Chair of the Interior Regional Chapter of the BC/Yukon Division of the MS Society and Zeny Garcia, manager of the Grand Forks A&W have joined together to raise awareness of multiple sclerosis and raise money for the cause.

Throughout the day $2 from the sale of every Teen Burger will be donated to the MS Society of Canada. Each person who makes a $10 donation will receive a glass root beer mug filled with ice-cold A&W root beer and every $2 donation will get a free root beer float. Garcia and A&W have kindly donated the root beer for the day. In addition, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. root beer will be served by fire fighters from the Grand Forks Fire/Rescue.

The MS Society of Canada’s mission is to fund ground breaking MS research through a world-class network of researchers and provide support and services for people living with MS. Through a successful Burgers to Beat MS, A&W has supported this mission – both financially and by raising awareness of the disease. Through their continued support, an end to life with MS is a real possibility.

For more information contact Patti Bevilacqua at 250-666-0505.