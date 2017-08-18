Celebrate the Trans-Canada Trail next week

Join the Grand Forks Community Trails Society on Aug. 26 as part of the nationwide celebration of the Trans-Canada Trail (TCT). The local celebration starts at 10 a.m. at the Nursery Rail Bridge by Nursery Road, 2 kilometres east of Grand Forks, just off Highway 3.

Walk, cycle, or even run on all or part of our non-motorized TCT. Leashed dogs are welcome. Remember, horses and wheelchairs have priority. We have a shuttle bus to help walkers and, cyclists with their steeds, move up and down the Trail perhaps to the Cascade (17 kilometres from the Nursery). We hope eagle-eyed children will hunt and seek Golden Shoes hidden along the trail. There is also a lexicon game for teens and adults. Prizes are to be won in both games. Finish up with a free BBQ.

Apart from trying to reinforce one of our mottoes: “Follow our trails to good health,” we are one part of a nationwide celebration of the development of the TCT over the last 25 years. The trail is now 90 per cent complete and is 23,864 kilometres long; it passes through every province and territory and is the world’s longest. On Aug. 26, many users and people involved with the trail will be, like ourselves, celebrating across Canada.

The Grand Forks Community Trails Society is responsible for the TCT from Eholt to the Cascade. This year the trail has been resurfaced over much of its length (there are plans for more) and it is considered to be in excellent shape for all users – perhaps the best in B.C. It is something of which we can be very proud. The surface from the Nursery is ‘black-top’ – west, to the carpark by Roxul, and east to Whitehall Road. Further east it is a firm surface, then it is compacted ‘crush’. The Trail follows a rail-bed and is fairly flat. This gives you some idea of what you can expect – even road bikes should be suitable.

The Society will have a small display table and be able to answer questions. See more details in next week’s Gazette.