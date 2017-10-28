VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):

5) “Star Wars” (1977)

4) “Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith” (2005)

3) “Star Wars: Episode I-The Phantom Menace” (1999)

2) “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016)

1) “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)

Previous story
Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Just Posted

Wirischagin given three months house arrest

The former city councillor appeared in court on two impaired driving charges

BWC applies for federal money on homelessness plan

Dara Sutton spoke to council on Oct. 16.

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

UPDATED: Hydro lines down near Moyie

Hydro lines affecting traffic on Highway 3 south of Moyie.

VIDEO: Three workers identified as victims of Fernie ammonia leak

A local state of emergency will remain in effect until Oct. 24 after the leak at the ice rink

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

Renovations at B.C. home turn up 70-year-old handmade book

After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

UPDATE: 55 WestJet flights delayed in ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

‘She was terrified’: Neighbours recount alarming discovery at B.C. property

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

    Which movie was your favourite?