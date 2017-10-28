VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.
Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):
Which movie was your favourite?
The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.
Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):
The former city councillor appeared in court on two impaired driving charges
Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta
A local state of emergency will remain in effect until Oct. 24 after the leak at the ice rink
B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes
After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author
New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides
Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard
Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport
Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable
Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned
Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal
Which movie was your favourite?