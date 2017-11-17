Our community remembers

Grand Forks residents turned out in spades on Saturday for the annual Remembrance Day ceremonies hosted by the Legion at the cenotaph in front of city hall.

This annual ritual continues to be an important one for our community, and one that should continue to be significant for our youth as the years go on.

It is heartening to see many young faces at the ceremony, including many parents with children, and we hope that continues to carry forward for years to come. While the kids of today may not have been directly impacted by war the same way our parents and grandparents have been, we all carry the burden of remembrance.

Thank you to the Legion for a beautiful ceremony, and to all those who attended. Lest we forget.