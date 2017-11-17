Our community remembers

An editorial from the Grand Forks Gazette

Grand Forks residents turned out in spades on Saturday for the annual Remembrance Day ceremonies hosted by the Legion at the cenotaph in front of city hall.

This annual ritual continues to be an important one for our community, and one that should continue to be significant for our youth as the years go on.

It is heartening to see many young faces at the ceremony, including many parents with children, and we hope that continues to carry forward for years to come. While the kids of today may not have been directly impacted by war the same way our parents and grandparents have been, we all carry the burden of remembrance.

Thank you to the Legion for a beautiful ceremony, and to all those who attended. Lest we forget.

Previous story
Bus service can be a lifeline

Just Posted

Council announces support for full-time BETHS shelter

The surprise announcement was made on Tuesday night by Mayor Frank Konrad.

Grand Forks Remembers

Photos from the annual Remembrance Day ceremony in Grand Forks.

Proportional representation options raised

The workshop was held at the Grand Forks and District Public Library.

Fifty-five years later, a veteran recognized

Ron Ackles is a Canadian Merchant Navy veteran from the Second World War.

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Trudeau mania, Scheer enthusiasm in B.C. this week

Prime minister, Conservative leader drop in on Surrey, White Rock

B.C. church defaced with disturbing anti-Christian graffiti

Staff at Crossroads United Church reported the vandalism to police late last week

PayPal ordered to disclose business accounts to Canada Revenue Agency

Online payments company has 45 days to hand over information identifying its account holders

Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister

More than 2,800 people died last year as a result of the overdose crisis

Ambulance design changes urged after B.C. man falls out, dies

A coroner’s jury makes recommendations after hearing about death of Ebony Aaron Wood

Most Read

  • Our community remembers

    An editorial from the Grand Forks Gazette