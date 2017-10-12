The Purple Pirate comes to Grand Forks

Myrna Logan for the Boundary District Arts Council

The Boundary District Arts Council is pleased to present a family show this October, and we could not have found a better one than Dustin Anderson, The Purple Pirate, who will be appearing at the Gem Theatre Oct. 14.

Dustin Anderson created Purple Pirate Entertainment in 1999 in an effort to combine his passion for performance with his love for children. In less than 10 years, Dustin has turned his birthday party character into a national sensation. Dustin has performed all over the world, and entertained audiences big and small. From backyard parties to performing live in front of two million people in Shanghai, China, Dustin’s vast and varied experience as a performer never interferes with his approachability. Children identify with him, and love to interact with him during this after his shows. Dustin breaks the mold of traditional children’s performers. Not a musician, nor a magician, Dustin engages young audiences with energy and a youthful physicality unparalleled by any of his performing colleagues. His performances combine comedy, dance, and positive, affirming messages that promote self-esteem and build confidence in children. He weaves together theatre, music, dance storytelling and state-of-the-art lighting and sound to promote positive messages and values rooted in courage and compassion.

The Boundary District Arts Council will be welcoming the Purple Pirate on Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. at the Gem Theatre. Purchase advance tickets at The Source, Thistle Pot Gifts, the Gem Theatre or the Christina Lake Welcome Centre to save