The staff at the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre made sure everyone got in the Halloween spirit at the pool’s annual Boo Bash on Oct. 26. Even the lifeguards got in on the scary fun! (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Spook or swim at the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre

The annual Halloween swim was a hit.

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

The annual Halloween swim was a hit.

