Snowbirds to be joined by aerobatic acts

The Snowbirds will be joined by a variety of other aerobatic acts on July 19. (Photo courtesy of Brian McAndrew)

By Brian Norwood

Mark your calendars for July 19th as the Grand Forks Air Show (GFAS) has exploded into an extravaganza. The world-famous Snow Birds are still coming to Grand Forks, but some acts have been confirmed that promise an even more spectacular show.

Canada’s world elite sky diving team, the Canadian Sky Hawks, based in Trenton, Ont. at the Canadian War Training Centre have decided to drop in and join the party.

This precision sky diving team has been representing Canada for more than 40 years and have thrilled more than 75 million spectators around the world.

Sky Hawks use the more dynamic, maneuverable Ram-Air square parachute for their aerial display. There is no mistaking their parachutes for any other skydivers.

The Sky Hawks are a breathtaking example of the high level and skill Canadian paratroopers became famous for during the Second World War. This will be a demonstration of some of the world’s most highly trained skydivers hitting precision targets as we watch on.

Joining the air show this year is an amazing rising star in the world of air showmanship: Anna Serbinenko, known in flight circles as the “Sky Dancer.”

This talented young woman speaks seven languages and holds a PhD in Financial Mathematics. When she is not teaching at university she is holding the controls of her small single engine plane.

Serbinenko flies an American Champion Super Decathlon, a 2009 high-wing taildragger plane. It is as simple in its design as it is elegant in its maneuverability.

New to the air show scene Serbinenko has been amazing audiences with her acrobatics performed in synchronization with classical music. Aviation media have described her as “the ballerina of the sky.”

Serbinenko loves to meet the public and in particular loves to serve as an inspiration for young girls looking to make their way forward in the world.

Both acts will be joined by Bud Granley, a legend among acrobatic pilots. He is internationally recognized as one of the world’s best stunt pilots. His death-defying aerial display will make you hold your breath as he flies almost over your head putting on a show mixed with skill and courage.

Granley joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1956, flew F-86 Sabres in Baden Germany then moved into the private sector as a commercial airline pilot before retiring in 1977, and now spends his personal time thrilling audiences with aerobatic skills.

Come early and stay until the end, the Snowbirds will be in the air to both open and close this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Full details of the event, times, access and parking will appear in the July 12 issue of the Gazette. See you at the show!