Ponderosa hits the stage in Rock creek

Ponderosa Music and Arts Festival drew crowds to the Rock Creek Fairgrounds over the weekend for three days of swimming, dancing and art. The festival, still in its early years, presents a weekend of Canadian indie music talent across a variety of genres, from pop to funk to electronic. Approximately 1,500 people, from the Southern Interior and Lower Mainland took part, including many from Grand Forks.
- Search
- Home
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Buzz
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us