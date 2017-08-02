Malamute Saloon ready to take the stage

After months of rehersal, the cast and crew of The Malamute Saloon are gearing up for this week’s show. The production was co-written by Margo Evers and Denise Poupard and is set in Dawson City, based on the poem “The Shooting of Dan McGrew” by Robert Service. Evers said the cast and crew of about a dozen people brought the original writings of the duo to life in a play to help celebrate Canada 150 and all of the idiosyncrasies that make our country home. Evers is directing the show while Poupard produces, along with a cast, crew, can-can dancers and live music. The show is set to take the stage on Aug. 6 at the Christina Lake Community Hall and tickets for the dinner theatre must be purchased in advance at gallery 2, Lisa’s Bistro or the Christina Lake Welcome Centre.