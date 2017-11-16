Library’s festive storytime coming up

Cari Lynn Gawletz, Submitted to the Grand Forks Gazette

Since it snowed all last week, I think I finally have to admit that Christmas is coming. In case you haven’t noticed, Christmas is a busy time for us at the library because we kick off the month of December with our biggest program of the year: Festive Family Storytime. We have always had a huge turnout for this program, and after we received notice from the fire department last year that our building’s capacity is 100 people, we decided to split our Festive Family Storytime into two showings to try and keep numbers down. Well, that both backfired and worked splendidly: we had just under 100 people attend EACH seating – way more than we’ve ever had before!

This year, Festive Family Storytime is on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and we’d love to have all of those people come again this year. To make it extra special, we and the Friends of the Library have teamed up to give Santa a little bit more work: Before each showing of Festive Family Storytime at the library, we will be having pictures with Santa in the gallery 2 foyer! Come visit us there from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. or 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. to meet Santa in person, and then head on over to the library for the big event! Photos are $5 for a digital file (which you can print and/or post for personal use wherever you want), and extra for prints (cash or cheque only). All proceeds go to the library!

And since we’ve been extra good this year at the library, Santa is going to be hanging out with us yet again at the Seniors’ Centre in City Park on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and this time he wants to see your pets! Come and get pet photos with Santa to share with all of your friends and family (people are welcome to be in the photos, too). Pricing is the same as above, and please make sure everybody is on a leash, in a carrier, or otherwise restrained until their turn for photos! I know that my cat, McKenna, is very excited to wear her pink Christmas sweater tell Santa about all the toys she wants for Christmas, and I hope you are too!