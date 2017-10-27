The lunch was catered by the Ladies’ Auxiliary, and served tableside by the local air cadets, who then joined the veterans for lunch.

Legion hosts first annual veterans’ lunch

The lunch packed the Legion.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59 hosted its first annual free veterans’ lunch on Sunday afternoon. Open to all veterans, regardless of Legion membership, the lunch was funded through the Poppy Fund, one of the options for providing service to veterans available through the fund. The lunch of turkey and roast beef with all the fixings was a huge hit and packed the Legion hall. After lunch, guest speakers spoke to veterans about the service dog program and the Legion offered a toast

