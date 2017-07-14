Horse Council BC activates fund to help with animals displaced by B.C. wildfires

Funds collected will be used to provide resources such as hay, supplies, and gas.

Langley Township-based Horse Council BC (HCBC) is rushing to action to help with the horses and animals displaced by the B.C. wildfires.

HCBC has activated an Animal Disaster Relief Fund and is accepting online donations now.

“We appreciate the phenomenal effort and sacrifice people are making to help during the wildfire situation,” says Lisa Laycock, HCBC’s executive director.

“We hope to alleviate the financial strain on those hauling and housing horses with our Animal Disaster Relief Fund.”

HCBC’s aim with the fund is to get the resources to those that need it as quickly as possible. All monies donated will be allocated to the fund.

The public’s help is needed to assist HCBC’s efforts in supplying those on the ground with needed support throughout this natural disaster. Donate to the fund at https://hcbc.online/donate.

You don’t have to be a Horse Council BC member to donate, but you do have to create an online profile with HCBC. This is to keep transactions safe and secure.

Anyone who is looking to supply cash, food, supplies, and various other needed items to the emergency evacuation centres around B.C. housing displaced horses, livestock, and pets due to the wildfire emergency, is urged to donate to the Horse Council BC Animal Disaster Relief Fund.

Funds collected will be used to provide resources like hay, supplies and gas to the emergency evacuation centres, and to groups assisting with the wildfire relief effort.

Any remaining funds following the immediate wildfire emergency will be spent according to the HCBC Animal Disaster Relief guidelines set out in the HCBC Finance Policy, noted the HCBC.

If there are excess funds, they will be used on education on emergency planning, training emergency co-ordinators, and emergency responders, communications and other linkages that support future emergency response efforts.

Don’t feel comfortable donating online?

Make a cheque payable to “HCBC Animal Disaster” and mail it to:

Horse Council BC

27336 Fraser Highway

Aldergrove, BC V4W 3N5