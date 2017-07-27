Grand Forks cadet receives training in Vernon

One cadet is seeing another side of the program.

Cadet Sean Chambers of Grand Forks (left) plays freeze tag with a fellow course mate during a recreational sports period at Vernon Cadet Training Centre. He is in Vernon this summer as he attends the Basic Fitness and Sports Course. (Cadet Warrant Officer Brandon/Submitted)

Cadet Sean Chambers of 841 Boundary Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, located in Grand Forks, B.C. is seeking new challenges this summer as he completes the three-week Basic Fitness and Sports Course at Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

This is his first time at the training centre after he completed the General Training Course last summer at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre, located near Victoria.

Chambers is not only enjoying improving his personal fitness and teamwork skills here at the training centre but he is also enjoying learning about different aspects of the cadet program.

Chambers joined cadets two years ago upon the suggestion of a friend and thoroughly enjoys the program. His favourite part is the opportunities that the program has given him so far, such as the opportunity to learn new skills and develop as a leader.

“The cadet program has given me so many great opportunities so far, I would recommend it to anyone looking for fun, friends, and adventure” said Chambers.

More than 1,500 Sea, Army and Air Cadets are participating in summer training activities in Vernon. Other cadets have had the opportunity to travel across the country and even overseas.

Royal Canadian Sea, Army and Air Cadets are national programs for youth ages 12 to 18, which aim to develop in youth the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness and stimulate the interest of youth in sea, land and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The programs are delivered by the Department of National Defense and the Canadian Armed Forces in partnership with the civilian Navy League, Army and Air Cadet Leagues of Canada. For more information about the cadet program, visit www.cadets.ca or follow @BC_Cadets on Twitter.