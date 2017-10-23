gallery 2 prepares for annual wine tasting

There is much excitement around the gallery these days as we plan and prepare for our upcoming Annual General Meeting and special events: our largest fundraiser, the annual wine tasting, as well as the Artisan Christmas Faire.

We encourage the public and our many dedicated members and volunteers to attend our annual general meeting next week. Your attendance is important to us as well as to our funders. If you’re not a member you can become one. It’s an opportunity to learn about the budget of the gallery and its inner workings. Come meet our board and staff and be introduced to our new Director/Curator Tim van Wijk. Following the meeting we will be honoring Curator Ted Fogg and Director Terry Woodruff, who will be taking a well-deserved retirement.

The board and staff have been busy organizing the wine tasting event and planning the theme. In the next month time is spent planning the decorating and preparing for this annual fundraiser, which will be held Nov. 18. We have a “Season of Song” theme planned this year and the wheels are turning and the elves are busy working in preparation for the week of decorating before the big event. It gives us all so much joy to take this 100-year-old landmark and have it decked to the nines for our wine tasting and to see so many supporters attend this great event!

The 11th Annual Artisan Christmas Faire is a week after the wine tasting and offers an amazing venue for our Boundary artisans to share their creative gifts, which they have worked on for a year in preparation for the community fairs. It’s a great time to find a unique gift for your special someone.

We still have space available if you are interested in setting up a booth. Please call the gallery at 250-442-2211. We also have the registration forms online at www.gallery2grandforks.ca.

From all of us at gallery 2 we thank you for your ongoing support toward the arts and culture of our amazing community!