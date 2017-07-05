Elementary student names new boat

Submitted to the Gazette

At the Annual Water Shed Review meeting last December, Area C/Christina Lake director Grace McGregor asked the Stewardship Society to open a contest at the Christina Lake Elementary School to name the new Milfoil boat. Congratulations to the winner, Hannah Bartlett, who is 10 years old and in Grade 5 who won with the name “Foiled Again!” A big thank you to all the students that entered, the staff and teachers for facilitating the contest, and to the dive team that keeps Christina Lake clean! McGregor presented Hannah with a framed picture of the boat, $100 to Wildways, and as a special gift, the dive team gave Hannah a pair of swimming goggles to check on the teams work! (Donna Wilchynski/Submitted)