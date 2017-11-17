A small crowd assembled at the Phoenix Cenotaph on Saturday. (Nigel James/Submitted)

Community remembers at Phoenix

A small ceremony was held at Phoenix on Remembrance Day.

Nerly two dozen people, including some from Kelowna and Penticton, gathered at the Phoenix cenotaph on Saturday to remember the 15 miners from Phoenix Town who did not return to Canada from their service in the Great War. Together the crowd recited “In Flanders Fields” followed by a moment of silence at 11 a.m., then the Act of Remembrance which incorporates reading aloud the names on the cenotaph. Finally, around a fire, the group exchange stories of families’ involvement in the two World Wars and other military operations. Lest we forget.

(Nigel James/Submitted)

