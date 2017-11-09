Coats for Kids drive kicks off

KATHLEEN SAYLORS
Grand Forks Gazette
Discover Border Country is collecting your gently used coats and winter-wear.
Discover Border Country is collecting your gently used coats and winter-wear.
KATHLEEN SAYLORS
Grand Forks Gazette
Discover Border Country is collecting your gently used coats and winter-wear.
The request was heavily debated by council, amidst chamber controversy in recent months.
The former city councillor appeared in court on two impaired driving charges
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.
Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign
Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight
Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.
Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet
‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays
‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops
17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon
Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames
Discover Border Country is collecting your gently used coats and winter-wear.
Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet
The dinner was a fundraiser for the much-used Christmas Hamper program.
gallery 2 is hosting their famous wine tasting event Nov. 18.
The annual Halloween swim was a hit.