The realtors of Discover Border Country are launching the 21st annual Coats for Kids Drive. The campaign, in partnership with the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift store, encourages residents to drop off new or gently used winter wear – from coats and hats to warm socks and gloves – at the Discover Border Country Realty office until Nov. 16. The coats will then be given away, completely free of charge, at the Grand Forks Christian Centre (7525 Fourth Street) on Nov. 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Nov. 17) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Nov. 18). Last year, two truckloads of coats were given away, including coats donated by the hospital auxiliary. Like last year, the Grand Forks Border Bruins will be helping transport and set up the coats at the Christian Centre. Anyone who needs to have their donation picked up can call the Disocver Border Country office at 250-442-2124. Pictured, some of the realtors of Discover Border Country with Val Wright (front left) representing the hospital auxiliary.

Coats for Kids drive kicks off

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

