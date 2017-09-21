BPI to celebrate Day of Peace Sept. 21

Submitted to the Gazette

The Boundary Peace Iniative (BPI) invites all to a big event in Grand Forks.

The B.C. Southern Interior Peace Coalition passed a motion in April that all three regions organize an event on International Day of Peace, Thursday, Sept. 21 to ‘Envision Canada’ as well as honor the First Peoples of Canada.

There is little room in the mosaic of this country for anyone that does not reject the notion of justified war and violence and the destruction of our environment. There is no justification for actions that destroy at home and abroad. That is why B.C. Grand Chief Stewart Phillips is coming. That is why Billy Jo Bray, a Sinxit elder from Colville, is coming.

Together with our local Metis and First Nations, we are organizing a great opportunity for the Boundary to dream and express a vision of a community, country, and planet of peace in harmony with itself.

We are asking our community, near and far, to join us for a rally beginning at 5 p.m. in Gyro Park from where we will walk to the Drum of the Heart to Grand Forks Secondary School to be met by the Community Powwow drum and a Water Ceremony conducted by a man who was at Standing Rock.

We will enter the school for a fundraising concert with local talent and speakers and an opportunity to draw your vision on a community mural.

We, the BPI along with our supporters the Boundary Metis Association, the Boundary All Nations Council, the Kootenay Region United Nations Association and the USCC Working Groups for Peace and Social Justice encourage you to walk and drum with open hearts and inspired spirits on Thursday, Sept. 21.

This much-needed fundraiser for the BPI is by donation and we are asking for your support.