Simply Nourishing: When to buy organic

Many people wonder if eating organic is worth the price. It is such a controversial topic nowadays. In my opinion, choosing organic food is vital for our health and well-being.

If you think about it, what we invest in our health today can either promote health or disease in a long run. Don’t get me wrong – not all food you buy has to be organic, but it is helpful to know why certain foods are “cleaner” and others contaminated with various substances.

A quick rule of thumb when buying produce: opt for organic if a fruit or veggie does not have a thick skin or a peel (e.g. broccoli, berries, lettuce) and for conventional if the produce has a protective peel or skin (e.g. bananas, avocados and onions). Keep in mind that some produce is more heavily sprayed and should always be purchased organic. Shoppers can refer to the free online guide created and updated regularly by Environmental Working Group about pesticides in produce at www.ewg.org.

Read on for some benefits of organic eating:

1. Choosing organic is your assurance that you are getting minimal amounts to none of various chemicals (pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers residues). According to organic food certification standards, organic produce must be non-GMO (genetically modified organism), must not be exposed to irradiation methods and must be free of synthetic pesticides.

2. Organic food is more nutritious and rich in many vitamins and minerals and antioxidants.

3. Organic food is usually grown in mineral-rich fertile soil. Organic farming methods involve soil rotation, using natural fertilizers (cow manure, compost), and biological means of pest control.

4. Organic produce has lower concentrations of heavy metals.

5. More humane approach to livestock managing. Livestock is treated humanely at all life stages and have access to pastures and outdoors.

6. Organic food tastes better!

When it comes to meat eating, I really like a phrase that is quickly becoming popular: “You are what your food eats.” If the cow was fed genetically modified, sprayed with pesticides grains and was given growth hormones and antibiotics, then these substances will end up in our bodies. The meat of conventionally raised livestock is higher in cholesterol and very low in beneficial Omega-3 essential fatty acids, unlike the meat from grass-fed cows that have high levels of health-promoting omega-3 fats.

As to the other animal products such as milk, cheese, butter and eggs, it is also important to buy these organic. The thing is that any toxins get stored in the fat tissue and opting for organic animal products with high fat content will help to ensure you consume clean and nutritious food.

I agree organic food is more expensive, but what if we start prioritizing quality over quantity? Do we really need to eat huge amounts of cheap meat from factory animals, or can we instead enjoy a modest size organic steak? Can’t we include more plant-based organic foods in our diet that will help improve our health and vitality?

Shopping at the local farmers market is a good and cost-effective option if you want to eat locally and in-season.

By choosing organic you are helping yourself and the planet, encouraging growth of organic farms and supporting the farmers, benefiting the health of your family and the environment for the future generations to enjoy.

Let’s get to know our farmers and food growers, ask questions and enjoy fresh good quality food!