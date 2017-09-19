VIDEO: Slush storm reaches Kootenay Pass

The Kootenay Pass was hit with an overnight slush storm, all caught on a Drive BC webcam.
The footage, roughly 24 hours condensed into a 30-second clip, shows rain and slush hitting the pass.
Drivers are being urged to commute cautiously along Highway 3 in both directions, due to slippery sections caused by the slush.
Environment Canada released a special weather statement Monday, with snow expected to hit highways across the province, including from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. That weather alert has since ended.
Hmm, what is this we see at Kootenay Pass? #bcstorm #slushie #sayitaintsnow pic.twitter.com/eQbDdzsN9u— ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) September 19, 2017
