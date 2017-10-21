VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

Sears Canada began its liquidation sales at its stores across the country Thursday.

The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks, ranging from 20 to 50 per cent.

With files from The Canadian Press.

