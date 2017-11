The list includes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnston, Will Ferrell and more

Do you ever feel like your degree isn’t as helpful as you thought it might be?

Well, you’re not alone.

Celebs with degrees that have nothing to do with acting include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union, Mayim Bialik, Ken Jeong, Lisa Kudrow, Conan O’Brien, Rooney Mara, Will Ferrell, Gerard Butler, Rowan Atkinson and Natalie Portman.