VIDEO: Helping B.C. teens ‘bounce back’ from depression

New program aims to help youth self-diagnose with online exercise or coach

Have you ever felt a dark cloud hanging over your head?

The Canadian Mental Health Association has launched a new campaign to help visualize how people feel when they have depression.

The CloudCopter is a drone disguised as a cloud that flew over a teen’s head in Vancouver to help kickstart the Bounce Back awareness campaign.

Although more than a million teens and kids across the country suffer from anxiety or depression, the organization says that less than one in five receive help because the issues can be hard to recognize.

“Evidence shows that when caught early, and with the right help, recovery from depression and anxiety is possible,” said the association’s B.C. chapter CEO Bev Gutray. “The Bounce Back program offers this evidence-based self-management program for free throughout B.C., without waitlists.”

Youth can either visit the website to work through exercises or get a doctor’s referral to talk to a coach by phone.

The program is only meant for those 15 yeard old and up with mild to moderate depression. Anyone in crisis in B.C. should call 310-6789 (no area code necessary).