VIDEO: Arrr me matey! Johnny Depp visits BC Children’s Hospital

The actor donned Capt. Jack Sparrow garb to spend hours with the kids

Johnny Depp, third from left, visited patients and their parents at BC Children’s Hospital. (BC Children’s Hospital/Facebook) Johnny Depp, third from left, visited patients and their parents at BC Children’s Hospital. (BC Children’s Hospital/Facebook)

Patients at BC Children’s Hospital got a surprise visit from their favourite pirate on Monday afternoon.

Johnny Depp, or should we say Capt. Jack Sparrow, dropped by the hospital to cheer up dozens of kids. According to staff, he stayed for more than five hours and spent a moment with everyone, from babies to teens.