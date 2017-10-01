REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Surrey: Competition to draw hundreds in new trend of axe throwing

Some could say, it’s pretty ‘bad axe.’ The newer sport is gaining tons of popularity across North America, including in Surrey. Watch more >

Kelowna: Students thank emergency crews for wildfire efforts

Kelowna school’s students, staff and parents showed their gratitude for those who battled wildfires in the Okanagan this summer. Watch more >

B.C.: Pop singer Miley Cyrus joins in fight against bear hunting

B.C.-based Pacific Wild launched its #SaveBCBears campaign, aimed at ending bear hunting in the province, with the help of Miley Cyrus. Watch more >

Langley: Artistic little girl brings joy to sick kids

The goal of Aubrielle’s Wish is to raise $1,000 selling her drawings for $5 each, for the Langley Christmas Bureau and the BC Children’s Hospital. Watch more >

Vancouver Island: Young cancer survivor continues her battle

Natalia Corigall has faced Leukaemia for years and now loves being a junior rider with the Tour de Rock. Watch more >