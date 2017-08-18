Did you forget some cash in a library book?

Found money creates its own mystery story for RCMP

A library user who returned cash found in a book has drawn the RCMP into a detective whodunit.

The mystery began July 24 when the unnamed book borrower returned a significant amount of money that had been found in the pages of a library book in North Vancouver.

Library records didn’t uncover any recent readers of the book who were also missing cash, Cpl. Richard De Jong says.

The book is back in circulation but the Mounties are hanging onto the money.

Officers will return the cash to any bookworm who can name the book and the amount involved.

The Canadian Press