Conservation officers rescue bear cub from oil jug

A bear cub found near Elephant Hill got itself into a bit of a predicament. (_BCCOS/Twitter)

There have been a lot of sad animal stories this fire season but on Tuesday evening, conservation officers brightened the day for one bear cub.

Literally, as the black bear cub, found near Elephant Hill, had an oil container stuck firmly on its head.

Near Elephant Hill fire, rancher contacted BCCOS to report finding this bear struggling. BCCOS successfully removed the bulk olive container pic.twitter.com/svfsH45mCP — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) August 16, 2017

Conservation officers successfully removed the creative headwear and sent the little cub on its way.

