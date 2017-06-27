CANADA 150: The senator who rooted for multiculturalism

On March 3, 1964, Progressive Conservative Sen. Paul Yuzyk delivered a passionate speech urging Canada to celebrate diversity, not just the French and the British. Yuzyk’s daughters reflect on his legacy.
The Canadian Press
Some argue it was Paul Yuzyk who ignited Canada’s outlook on multiculturalism
On March 3, 1964, Progressive Conservative Sen. Paul Yuzyk delivered a passionate speech urging Canada to celebrate diversity, not just the French and the British. Yuzyk’s daughters reflect on his legacy.
The Canadian Press
Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette’s mother faced her accused killer, Derek Saretzky, in court
Grand Forks Secondary School held its 2017 grad ceremonies on June 17.
The city and the union of municipal workers announced on Tuesday a four and a half year deal.
Roughly 2,900 jobs expected to be lost, amid restructuring.
Past winner Tara Teng reflects on her accomplishments as this year’s event approaches