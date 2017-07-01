CANADA 150: Proud to be a Canadian

What makes you most proud to be Canadian?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their thoughts on being Canadian.
Black Press reporters hit the streets to ask local residents why Canada brings them pride
What makes you most proud to be Canadian?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their thoughts on being Canadian.
The subject of yesterday’s manhunt along Highway 33 was arrested Wednesday morning.
The second day of the GFI was a full one, with five games and the opening ceremonies.
Check out the scores, notable plays and best moments from Day 1 of the GFI.
NDP-Green alliance gets its chance to govern province
Derek Saretzky has been found guilty of 1st-degree murder in the deaths of toddler, father & senior