CANADA 150: Favourite spots in our homeland

If you could go anywhere in Canada, where would you go?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their favourite places in Canada.
We asked British Columbians destinations they love in Canada
If you could go anywhere in Canada, where would you go?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their favourite places in Canada.
The subject of yesterday’s manhunt along Highway 33 was arrested Wednesday morning.
The second day of the GFI was a full one, with five games and the opening ceremonies.
Check out the scores, notable plays and best moments from Day 1 of the GFI.
NDP-Green alliance gets its chance to govern province
Derek Saretzky has been found guilty of 1st-degree murder in the deaths of toddler, father & senior